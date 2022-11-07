Walmart is selling replicas of LeMarchand's Lament Configuration–the Hellraiser puzzle cube that summons the hellish cenobites and promises the solver an eternity of kinky pain–as a STEM toy, replete with posed photographs of children playing with them. One for the gift guides!
Walmart sells the Hellraiser puzzle cube as a children's STEM toy
