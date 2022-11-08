Ana De Armas is set to star in a John Wick spin-off called the Ballerina

At first, John Wick seemed like one of those lighting-in-a-bottle films that couldn't be replicated if you tried. The first movie took the action genre by storm with its pulse-poundingly brutal fight scenes and dense world-building that cleverly exist just slightly beyond the flick's margins. When John Wick 2 was announced, several fans wondered if the film's unique charm would be cheapened by Hollywood's desire to milk the fledgling franchise dry. As action fans across the planet are awaiting the franchise's fourth film, it's safe to say that the John Wick series is as vibrant as its ever been.

According to Digital Spy, the John Wick franchise is about to expand even further with an upcoming spin-off film starring Blonde's Ana De Armas titled the Ballerina. Forgive me for singing an old tune; I can't help but wonder if a spin-off film will cheapen the series. However, Ana De Armas has been killer in almost every role she's inhabited, so it's safe to say she'll also stick the landing here.