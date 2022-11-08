Dog spotted carrying human arm

Residents of South Jackson, Mississippi called police on Saturday after spotting a dog strolling around with a human arm in its mouth. Later, they found the rest of the body. But without the head. The head is still missing. From the Clarion Ledger:

The body was discovered Saturday in Jackson in an abandoned house in the woods, Jackson Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said in a news release. The body's arm was recovered on a street near the abandoned house but the head hadn't been located as of Monday morning, Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart told WAPT-TV. The victim appeared to be male, the coroner said.

This death is the 117th homicide to occur in Jackson, Mississippi this year.