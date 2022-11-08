Whose Line is it Anyway is coming to an end

Hey everyone. Hope you are enjoying the current season of Whose Line. In January, we shoot our final season. Thank you all for the support over the years. — Colin Mochrie (@colinmochrie) November 4, 2022

Considering how many stars have emerged from the world of improv comedy, you would think the genre would have more presence on television. Most of SNL's greatest crossover stars from the last few decades cut their teeth with the famous Groundlings theater troupe. Whereas stand-up comedy has always had a host of shows dedicated to highlighting the form and its various performers, irrespective of genre, improv has rarely been offered a comparable array of television shows. For years, if you wanted to watch high-quality improv from the comfort of your own home, there was really only one show on which you could consistently rely: Whose Line is it Anyway.

According to series regular and hilarious cut-up Colin Mochrie, the famed improv staple is going the way of the dinosaur thanks to the shake-up at the CW. You can check out Mochrie's tweet confirming Whose Line is it Anyway's apparent demise.