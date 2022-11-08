Woman who was attacked and buried alive by husband discreetly called 911 from Apple Watch

Last month, a woman in Washington was allegedly attacked, bound, and gagged by her 53-year-old husband, and then he buried her alive — but not before she covertly called 911 from her Apple Watch. And although the muffled 42-year-old was unable to speak clearly, her "screaming and sobbing" was enough to send responders to her home.

From Yahoo!:

Young An, 42, was allegedly attacked by her husband, Chae Kyong An, 53, in her home on Oct. 16 after they spoke about their ongoing divorce and finances. … Before Young was driven into woods near Lacey to be buried, she managed to contact 911 and send a notification to her emergency contacts using her Apple Watch. … The dispatcher reassures Young that help is on the way as she stays on the line. The recording then ends when a police officer arrives. … She managed to keep dirt off her face by wiggling around as she laid in the grave for hours. After tearing off the duct tape, she ran for about 30 minutes until she found a house to plead for help.

Chae Kyong An pleaded not guilty last week "to charges of first-degree attempted murder, first-degree kidnapping and first-degree domestic violence assault," according to Yahoo!, and is being held in Thurston County Jail without bail.

For anyone with a morbid interest, her 911 call was released last week on YouTube (which you can access from the Yahoo link above). I didn't want to hear it, so I didn't post it here.