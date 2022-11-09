Gentleman, possibly inebriated, threatens Singapore Airlines crew member (video)

This tall gent, dressed in a red sports jersey and a stylish blue cap barely concealing his blonde locks, threw a temper tantrum after being denied alcohol on a Singapore airlines flight from Bangkok to Singapore.

He was escorted off a plane by police after he repeatedly hurled profanities at a Singapore Airlines crew member, and threatened to "push (him) over" for not giving him water. "Why you don't give me fucking water, you fucking idiot?" he shouted at the crewmember. He chanted "water, agua, water, agua." After the crew member gave him a bottle of water, police at Changi airport boarded the plane and escorted him off.

The other passengers cheered.

From The Straits Times: