Michigan Democrats win full control, first time in 40 years

The red wave was nowhere to be seen last night in Michigan, where Democrats won control of both the state House and Senate, according to Detroit Free Press. This is a legislative sweep not seen in the Great Lakes State since 1983. Governor Gretchen Whitmer also beat Trump-endorsed Tudor Dixon by a hefty margin (54.5% – 43.9% at last glance). Both the overturning of Roe v. Wade and recent redistricting have been credited, in part, to the Democratic victory.

From Detroit Free Press:

The shift is perhaps the starkest sign Michigan voters rejected the "red wave" predicted by Republicans, instead opting for Democrats in more competitive races shaped largely by redistricting.

The Associated Press had not confirmed the results of each race, but current Republican leaders in both the House and Senate acknowledged they lost power and their Democratic counterparts have claimed victory. …

"The overturn of Roe v. Wade reminded the nation that some of the most important, impactful policies come from right here in state legislatures. And when Michiganders turned to take a look at what was going on in their Capitol under longstanding Republican control, they knew it was time for a change," said outgoing Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich, D-Flint.

"We now have a new majority — a majority for the people. You can trust that the new Democratic leadership will support women's reproductive health, better pathways to good-paying jobs, clean drinking water, and safe roads."

While Democrats were confident they could win a majority of positions in the 38-seat state Senate, a clean legislative sweep was a far tougher prospect. Yet they appear poised to secure 20 seats in the upper chamber and 56 of the 110 seats in the lower chamber, per unofficial results.