Project Mushroom, a "complete social community ecosystem", among emerging alternatives to Twitter

"Apartheid Clyde" now owns Twitter and droves of people are looking for alternatives. Mastodon Social is on the radar screen, yet there are still some questions and concerns with the platform. If you are interested in other emerging options, check out "Try Project Mushroom."

On November 4, 2022, meteorologist Eric Holthaus announced, "Project Mushroom is working with ex-Twitter employees, open-source advocates, and justice champions to build a complete social community ecosystem where people can feel heard, valued, and interact personally with their favorite creators."

"Project Mushroom is designed to reclaim power from the scorched earth policies of billionaires on a warming planet. We are building the world that needs to exist because there is no time to waste. We intend for this to be a safe place for creators and their communities to connect and share ideas. We are so excited for you to join us!"

To help Twitter users find a new home, "Project Mushroom is working on automating the process of migrating your Twitter account to Mastodon *including* support for finding all of your followers & automatically notifying them of how to follow you in an easy step-by-step process (in about 5 min)."

Hopefully, Mastodon won't quickly get musky.