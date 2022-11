As everyone knows by now, Donald Trump's hand-picked 2022 midterm candidates led to the GOP's "absolute disaster" last night, as Fox's Mark Thiessen put it — "a searing indictment of the Republican Party."

So no need for Democrats to taunt the former twice-impeached MAGA leader — Fox is on it! Watch how they heartily inject "Ron DeSantis" into every news segment that comes their way:

Fox News' word of the day: DeSantis pic.twitter.com/aimFjWu33m — The Recount (@therecount) November 9, 2022

Fox News' Marc Thiessen: The midterm results are "a searing indictment of the Republican Party … The Republican Party needs to do a really deep introspection look in the mirror right now because this is an absolute disaster." pic.twitter.com/m4aOfLTjLG — The Recount (@therecount) November 9, 2022

Front page thumbnail image: Fox News (screengrab)