Hot Topic is hawking Haunted Mansion merch

Rusty Blazenhoff
Images: Hot Topic

Welcome to Hot Topic, foolish mortals. The alt-attire retail chain targeted me on Facebook with their Haunted Mansion Collection. Not going to lie, I wanted to hate it all but I'm kind of love with the velvet cape and wallpaper cardigan. If you click any of these links, beware of hitchhiking retargeting ghosts that will happily haunt you as you travel the web.