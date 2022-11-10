Welcome to Hot Topic, foolish mortals. The alt-attire retail chain targeted me on Facebook with their Haunted Mansion Collection. Not going to lie, I wanted to hate it all but I'm kind of love with the velvet cape and wallpaper cardigan. If you click any of these links, beware of hitchhiking retargeting ghosts that will happily haunt you as you travel the web.
Hot Topic is hawking Haunted Mansion merch
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Disney
- haunted mansion
- Hot Topic
- licensed
This video of Disney Princesses being trans allies will bring tears to your eyes
The magic isn't the Disney Princesses behaving as we all should; it is how much it meant to the Redditor who shared this video of their magical experience. While these responses were not universal to all the characters, in the comments, the poster says they were heartfelt and only deepened their love of Disney Parks.… READ THE REST
Shudder as you learn that Disney's live-action Hercules movie will draw influence from Tik Tok culture
Disney's recent spate of live-action remakes of their animated classics has been weird, to say the least. Other words that describe the live-action Disney remakes are "soulless," "unnecessary," and " cinematic abominations so devoid of artistry that Fellini is spinning in his grave faster than a 35mm reel in a broken movie projector," to name… READ THE REST
Shanghai Disney requires a negative Covid test to leave
From BBC: Posting on Chinese social media site WeChat, the Shanghai government said the park was barring people from entering and those inside could only leave once they had returned a negative test result. It added that anyone who has visited the park since Thursday must provide three negative test results over three consecutive days.… READ THE REST
Get a top-rated VPN and thousands of hours of e-learning content for just $125
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. We don't stop learning after high school or college. Life is one long learning process, but if you've seen the price of degrees these days, you might think pursuing secondary education is out… READ THE REST
Live life refreshed, to the fullest, and on the go with $46 off this modular mobile bed
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. In times like these,e ditch their conventional single-family homes and take their show on the road. If you think about it, mobile home living scratches both the itch to travel and… READ THE REST
You can master Google Workspace in as little as 12 hours with this $41 training
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. We love Google for a multitude of reasons. It's the most-used platform for everyone, from students learning a new skill to grandmas who need to find out how to ruin Thanksgiving dinner again. The most… READ THE REST