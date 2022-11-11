Man arrested for DUI, meth, and buying a live owl at a gas station

In Payson, Arizona early yesterday morning, police arrested a gentleman for suspected DUI, methamphetamine possession, and for buying a live owl from someone at gas station. After pulling the man over, they spotted the meth and the owl in his vehicle. According to Arizona's Family news, he told the officers that "another driver found the owl along the road and sold it to him for $100."

The cops released the following statement:

The Payson Police Department would also like to take this opportunity to encourage the public not to use methamphetamine or you too may find yourself illegally purchasing a wild owl, for $100, in the middle of the night, from strangers, at a local gas station.

Unfortunately, the owl was injured and is now in the hands of the Arizona Game and Fish Department.