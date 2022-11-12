Artist makes world's tiny sculptures in the eye of a needle

Dr. Willard Wigan MBE is an artist who makes the world's tiniest sculptures in the eye of a needle. He uses a single eyelash as his paintbrush to decorate sculptures that are one third the size of a fruit fly's wing. Photographs show us what these amazing creations look like up close, and they are incredibly detailed, especially considering how miniscule they are. Dr. Willard Wigan MBE explains that the process is even more intricate than doing surgery and requires an extremely steady hand. He even does breathing exercises before working on his sculptures to steady his mind and hands.

"Imagine making a sculpture so tiny, your eyelash is the paintbrush. Dr. Willard Wigan MBE, does just that. He makes the world's smallest handmade sculptures and the results truly incredible. A tiny replica of the Mona Lisa, smaller than the top of a matchstick? Check. A realistic replica of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury standing on the head of a pin? Yes. What else? The rest has to be seen to be believed."