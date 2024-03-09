In this art piece called Serpent by Kim Hankyu, an aluminum flexible duct wiggles around like a giant worm. The duct is connected to a rotating disk that keeps it twisting and turning in a mesmerizing way. This is the best use of an aluminum duct I've ever seen. I'd like to have this sculpture constantly moving around in my home, but I'm not sure how my cats would feel about it.

My favorite comment about this piece on Instragram: "I work in commercial construction, and do art stuff. This right here, is someone just fucking around on a jobsite with a motor and some stretch-flex duct. It's infuriating as an artist to see this get attention."

He's just jealous he didn't think of it first.

