"Machine with Wishbone" is a moving sculpture by Arthur Ganson

Machine with Wishbone is an awesome moving sculpture by Arthur Ganson.

The piece features a wishbone, attached to a machine. The two objects depend on each other to move, and this involves the tiny wishbone pulling the large metal machine across the floor, connected by a wire.

My favorite thing about this piece is the way this contraption makes the wishbone look alive, like a pair of mighty little legs, taking its machine out for a spin.

