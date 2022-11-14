Man who inspired "The Terminal" died in airport where he lived for 18 years

Iranian refugee Mehran Karimi Nasseri, who inspired the 2004 film "The Terminal," died on Saturday at the Charles de Gaulle Airport where he lived for 18 years. He apparently suffered a heart attack in Terminal 2F. From the New York Times:

Mr. Nasseri's attachment to the airport persisted until his final days. He had been staying at a nursing home this year, but returned to the airport in mid-September "to live as a homeless person in the public space of the airport," the representative said.

With his trimmed mustache and soft voice, Mr. Nasseri became a peculiar fixture in Terminal 1 of the bustling airport as he hauled piles of his belongings, stacked neatly on a luggage cart. He resided in the airport from 1988 to 2006, initially because of legal hurdles to prove his refugee status, and later by choice.

He lived between a pizzeria and an electronics store, planting himself on a red plastic bench that he made his home[…]

The New York Times Magazine noted in a 2003 profile of Mr. Nasseri that he seemed "both settled — and ready to go."