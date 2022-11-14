Red Dead Redemption remasters canceled after poor reception of Grand Theft Auto "definitive editions"

Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto V is still the most profitable entertainment product of all time, selling strong nearly a decade after its release. Rockstar's GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition, an outsourced remaster of the first three mainstream Grand Theft Auto games, is another matter. Rushed, plagued with bugs and glitches new and old, its poor reception has Rockstar quietly shelving similar remasters of the equally-beloved Red Dead Redemption series.

ScreenRant:

Rockstar leaker Tez2 stated as recently as July 4 that a new-gen Red Dead Redemption 2 update for PlayStation 5 & Xbox Series S/X would be coming soon, but it now looks like they have gone back on their prior statement. Videotech_ (via The Gamer) took to Twitter to share a recent screenshot of Tez2's latest comments surrounding the matter, which claimed that Red Dead Redemption 2's new-gen upgrades – along with Rockstar's plans for an enhanced version of the Rockstar Editor – have been canceled along with the previously reported remasters of GTA 4 and Red Dead Redemption.

To fans of Rockstar's sweeping cowboy epic—myself included—this news is nothing short of heartbreaking. If I must, I'll keep playing RDR2 at a sluggish 30 frames per second… or maybe Rockstar could handle the remasters in-house, thus ensuring they don't release another set of buggy catastrophes. Food for thought.