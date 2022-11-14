Sandy Hook memorial opens

26 people, most of them children, were killed by a mass shooter at Sandy Hook Elementary School. It was the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history, and now a memorial to the victims opens in Newtown, Connecticut, where it took place a decade ago.

A path from the small parking lot leads down a hill to the focus of the memorial — a manmade water feature with a sycamore tree sprouting from an island in the middle. The 26 names are engraved in the top of a stone wall supporting the pool. A cobblestone walkway surrounds the feature, its outer ring lined with black-eyed Susan flowers. Other paths lead past a variety of plantings on the grounds. With tree leaves having fallen, the new Sandy Hook School is now visible from the memorial. The new school was built on the same property, but not in the same footprint as the old one, which was torn down after the shooting on Dec. 14, 2012.