Libertarian Party embraces antisemitism

The Libertarian Party was recently taken over by its rightest wing, the "Mises caucus" so-called for a dead economist they want to be associated with. If you ever felt the term "libertarian" was unfairly freighted by its association with crypto-Nazis, bowtied pedophiles and outright lunatics, I'm afraid those guys are now in charge of the political party by that name. Vocal antisemitism from unexpected quarters brings an immediately liberating effect to their own: here's its take on Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced crypto bro whose exchange spectacularly collapsed last week. The depiction incorporates a common antisemitic meme image.

Libertarian National Committee chair Angela McArdle claims "this is a fairly normal hand posture in photographs", but there's no way this could have happened coincidentally or accidentally or even subconsciously. It is traced.

"If you think whoever made this meme did this accidentally," writes @fakertarians, "I have some great oceanfront property in Idaho to sell you."

Don't be so thankful these guys stood against Mehmet Oz and Herschel Walker in last week's midterm elections: they brought their own crowd out, and this is it.