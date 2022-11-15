The premium Mac Bundle has everything you need for your computer — and it's 96% off

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Here's the annoying thing about computers: While it matters what model you get, it also matters what software you install to it. It impacts what you're able to do with your computer and how easily you can do it. The problem is good software can be pricey — which is why we're so excited about this great deal on a Mac Bundle.

The Premium Limited Edition Mac Bundle ft. Microsoft Office is now only $59.99. Usually, it retails for $1,516, more than most laptops cost. That's a massive price drop — 96% off. No coupons needed! The bundle includes seven essential apps and subscriptions that focus on graphic design, productivity, video, security, and more.

Specifically, with the bundle you'll get access to Microsoft Office 2021, Ivacy VPN, SplashID Pro, VideoCom Pro, XSplit VCam, Mail Backup X, and Live Home 3D Pro. Here's what to know about some of these programs.

Microsoft Office 2021

This is one of the most essential items you can have for your laptop. Including apps like Excel, Teams, Outlook, Word, and PowerPoint, it's a must for any worker or student. You can host virtual meetings, send off emails, type documents, and create presentations with this suite. As PCMag wrote in its review, it's "the best set of productivity apps for serious office work."

Ivacy VPN

As we move more and more of our lives online, security becomes more of a pressing issue. If you want to protect your privacy online, you need a solid VPN, which is where Ivacy comes in. The winner of the 2019 BestVPN.com Fastest VPN Award, it keeps your data safe without affecting your browsing speeds.

SplashID Pro

Speaking of security, SplashID is one of the top password managers around. It keeps your passwords as safe as possible from outside forces, so only you can access the various letters, numbers, and symbols that make up all your passwords.

"SplashID has been my Password Manager since Palm Pilot days. It worked great back then and continues to be a superior product," wrote on verified buyer.

VideoCom Pro

Need to build an effective presentation? Sure, words and images tell a story, but a video can convey it even better. That's where VideoCom Pro comes in. It allows you to both create and share high-quality video presentations that will mesmerize your audience.

Upgrade your computer and get The Premium Limited Edition Mac Bundle ft. Microsoft Office for only $59.99 now.

Prices subject to change.