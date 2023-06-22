The Asstray is a perfect place to rest your smoldering butt

Here's another delightful houseware design from Anissa Kermiche (previously at Boing Boing), with a perfect name: the Asstray.

The asstray is our new ashtray trinket dish, with body parts designed specifically for you to rest your cigarettes in. You have the option of the crack, nape of the neck, or hip, whichever you find more pleasurable. The asstray is also intended to be used as a trinket dish, so the ladies of leisure can accompany your jewellery, keys, and most favourably, your coins.

The Asstray is available in black, red and "cream" for £69.