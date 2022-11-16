Floor796 is an ever-expanding animation scene showing the life of the 796th floor of a huge space station

I've spent the last 15 minutes touring the minutely detailed world of Floor796, a level in an imaginary space station of epic proportions, and there's is so much more to explore.

The goal of the project is to create as huge animation as possible, with many references to movies, games, anime and memes.

All scenes are drawn in the special online editor right in the browser. You can watch the process of drawing some blocks on youtube.

You can read more about how the animation renderer is built in the article on Habr (ru).

Author of the project and all animation — 0x00. If you have any questions or suggestions, I will be happy to answer at info@floor796.com.