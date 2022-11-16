"Trump 2024: The Loser Loses Again" is a MAGA sequel you don't want to miss

Welp, it's official, Donald Trump is running again. And if there's one thing the MAGA leader is good at, it's losing. Which is highlighted in the Good Liars' mock trailer to the failing GOP's sequel, "Trump 2024: The Loser Loses Again" (see video below).

"Six years ago, Donald Trump started a movement…" the trailer's narrator, Jason Selvig, says. "In 2024, he's going to do it again, and lose the popular vote for the third consecutive time." This is one of those rare sequels that promises be more entertaining that the original.

Front page thumbnail image: Evan El-Amin / shutterstock.com