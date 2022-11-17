Witcher 3 coming to next-gen consoles December 14

Though next-gen remasters of Rockstar's successful Red Dead Redemption series were quietly canned, CD Projekt Red's remaster of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is still on track. Widely considered the studio's masterpiece after the poor initial reception of Cyberpunk 2077, it's coming to PS5, PC and Xbox Series consoles on December 14th, per an update post on the studio's website:

Enhanced with the power of next-gen consoles and modern PC hardware in mind, the upcoming update will feature dozens of visual, performance and technical enhancements, including ray tracing support, faster loading times on consoles, a variety of mods integrated into the experience, and much more! On top of that, we're adding a set of DLCs inspired by Netflix's The Witcher series, such as new weapons and armor for Geralt and alternative looks for select characters.

Wild Hunt still holds up visually, even by today's standards, which makes the promise of further enhancements drool-worthy. It sounds as though the core of the game will remain more or less intact, save for 'mods integrated into the experience', whatever that means—so another run through the vast, intricate RPG with a fresh coat of next-gen paint is a hunt I'm more than happy to embark on.