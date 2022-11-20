Change a room's look every day with these unique lamps – now $199 off with this early Black Friday deal

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

There is always something to be thankful for, and this holiday season, we're thankful for amazing deals. Ahead of Black Friday, you can enjoy price drops on our top-selling items — no need to wait for the big shopping holiday! You can expect major discounts on products with excellent reviews during this sale. However, you'll want to catch these items while you can: Thankful Deals ends on November 23 at 11:59 PM Pacific.

One of the deals we're particularly thankful for is this two-pack of RGB corner lamps by Lamp Depot. Normally retailing for $139.99, it's available for only $99.99 or 67% off — no coupons needed!

So what separates this lamp from other lighting fixtures, aside from the fantastic price? Not only does it give off a gorgeous glow with over 16 million color options and 300 different effects (yes, you could literally have a different style of light in your house every day for the rest of your life and then some), but it barely takes up space. It's slim and long, so it easily settles into any part of your house. Plus, the minimalist design ensures it doesn't draw attention when it's shut off.

This lamp comes with a remote control to change the RGB colors, so you don't even have to stand up to flip through the millions of different color options. Instead, just lay back and customize it to the mood of the room!

Just consider the rave reviews this lamp gets. "it just took about 5 minutes or so to put it together. I love that it has a remote to change the colors and patterns of the lights. I also like how slim and unobtrusive the lamp is," wrote one buyer, while another elaborated, "If you are looking for something special to give as a Christmas or birthday gift, this is it."

Simply put, these lamps are a gorgeous and valuable addition to any home. And during our Thankful Deals sale, you can purchase two Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamps from Lamp Depot for only $99.99.

Prices subject to change.