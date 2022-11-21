The strange romantic allure of the Universal monsters

In this Matt Draper video, he looks at the classic era of the Universal monsters and the various forms of transgression, sexual subtexts, and identification with the "other" that these films traded in.

From the weird combination of anti-semitism and seductive allure of Dracula, to the social outcasting of the Frankenstein monster (as interpreted by director James Whale, an openly gay man in the 1930s), to The Wolf Man who needs to hide his true identity (written by a Jew during the Holocaust). And then there's the creepy stalker eroticism of The Creature from the Black Lagoon.

"…But most importantly, it's the men, women, and non-binary people who see themselves reflected in these outcasts and become empowered by it that have given new life and new meaning to what it means to be a monster."