This new graphic adaptation of DRACULA is absolutely gorgeous

JH Williams III is a comic book artist renowned for his elaborate layouts and luscious paints on works such as Batwoman, Promothea, and The Sandman: Overture.

But his latest work takes a very different approach. Dracula: A Visual Storybook is an adaptation of Bram Stoker's classic work, though it's less of a "comic book" and more like a beautiful silent film captured in hardcover. Just look at this:

Dracula: A Visual Storybook isn't exactly a "re-telling" of the classic story, at least not in the way that most people are expecting. Williams is not searching for a new perspective, or re-examining the text in some postmodern way. He's just…telling the story, as Bram Stoker wrote it, translating that prose into 150 stunningly painted pages. And that alone makes it worthwhile and refreshing.

In an interview with CBR, Williams explained his approach to the book, which he built up gradually over several years.

Over the last couple years I started thinking about design and stumbled onto the idea of making this more than a typical art book, and transform it into something akin to old storybooks, like you might find similar to the presentation found in children's books, even though this is no children's book. […] I had to stick to the broader story beats, which again makes the book more like an old storybook, with singular illustrations conveying a narrative accompanied by single passages that reinforces the narrative, like those old books. So, everything about this became an exercise in limiting content for the purpose of direct story presentation and visual design.

Here's how publisher Image Comics describes the book:

Dracula: A Storybook Portfolio is a unique exploration of art and story, centered on one of the most famous works in gothic horror. Its numerous painted illustrations and accompanying written passages create a storytelling experience that goes beyond the typical expectations of an art book, making for a potent combination of illustration and prose. New York Times bestselling writer and artist Williams III creates a fantastical and absorbing reimagining that adds an extra bite to Bram Stoker's original Dracula story.

JH Williams III's Dracula: A Visual Storybook is available October 22, 2024 from Image Comics.