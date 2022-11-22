Bruce Lee died from drinking too much water, nephrology team concludes

That's the new conclusion drawn by scientists who recently released their findings in the Clinical Kidney Journal. As The Independent reports, the nephrologists who re-examined Bruce Lee's body have challenged the original conclusions that Lee died from cerebral edema due to a painkiller. Lee was 32 years old in 1972 when he died.

"In other words, we propose that the kidney's inability to excrete excess water killed Bruce Lee," the scientists wrote in the paper published in the Clinical Kidney Journal. In summary, Lee had multiple risk factors predisposing to hyponatremia resulting from interference with water homeostasis mechanisms that regulate both water intake and water excretion," the researchers wrote. We hypothesize that Bruce Lee died from a specific form of kidney dysfunction: the inability to excrete enough water to maintain water homeostasis."

