Video imagines if Mastodon existed In The 1980s

I've been using Mastodon instead of Twitter for the last week or so, and I love it. Conversations are respectful, and I'm getting more and better interactions there, with 600 followers, than I do on Twitter, with 28,000 followers. (If you're on Mastodon, you can find me at @frauenfelder@mastodon.com.)

Mastodon's "fediverse" can be confusing to people who are used to social media built on a centralized platform. I've read a few articles that described how Mastodon works and how to use it. Oddly enough, this video, which imagines how Mastodon would work in the 1980s, is one of the better introductions to the network!