TSA apprehends cat attempting to smuggle itself to Florida

A traveler at New York's JFK airport was surprised to find his housemate's cat, Smells, had stowed away in his luggage. Caught by the TSA during a routine bag x-ray, Smells the cat was safely returned home, and the traveler rebooked their flight.

We're letting the cat out of the bag on a hiss-toric find. This CATch had our baggage screening officers @JFKairport saying, "Come on meow"! Feline like you have travel questions reach out to our furiends @AskTSA . They're available every day, from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. (ET). pic.twitter.com/LpIkLbAgzC

CNN:

People take strange things on planes — that's nothing new. And the suitcase checked for a journey from New York JFK to Orlando, Florida, on November 16 certainly contained some oddities. As it rolled through the X-ray machine, TSA officials could see what appeared to be bottles, wine glasses, a pair of flip flops — and a life-size outline of a cat.

It turned out that the outline was life-size because the cat was a real cat: ginger, alive and, apparently, unharmed by its past few hours of being stuffed into a suitcase and flung around on its way onto the plane. A plane where, of course, it could easily have died in the hold during the flight.

The officers who saw the image, and then opened the case to find the cat, were "shocked," TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein told CNN.