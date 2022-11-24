If, like me, you're not a sports fan and you've only sort of half been paying attention to what's happening in Qatar for the World Cup, do yourself a favor and watch this 25 minute segment from John Oliver. He provides an excoriating overview of the corruption at FIFA, and a disturbing discussion of the human rights and labor rights violations that have been happening in Qatar, as they have exploited migrant workers to build and maintain all of the new stadiums that were necessary to host the World Cup. You'll be a lot more knowledgable (and irate!) about the situation after watching.
John Oliver deconstructs the Qatar World Cup debacle
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- john oliver
- Qatar World Cup debacle
John Oliver on how crime reporting keeps us scared
Reporting on crime is the bulk of what media outlets share with us. The reporting keeps us in fear, frequently relies on bad sources, and perhaps isn't even happening, but we stay scared. Crime reporting reinforces negative stereotypes and almost always portrays people differently based on their skin color or name. John Oliver dissects the… READ THE REST
Last Week Tonight offers the 60 best seconds of Tucker Carlson
How anyone pays attention to Tucker Carlson is beyond me, but the frozen food heir is edited into an entertaining segment here: Image: screen grab READ THE REST
Cheerios responds to comedian's F-bomb challenge
John Oliver issued a tough challenge to Cheerios as he went on a cereal rant on "Last Week Tonight". He called out the industry for failing to put out any new cereals of interest in years. Specifically calling out Cheerios, he challenged them to write a very short and simple post from their Twitter account:… READ THE REST
Thankful Deals: Get an early Black Friday discount on this Milani hooded blanket, now $95 off
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. The days are cold, dark, and numb, but that shouldn't stop you from being your most authentic self: a homebody sitting on the sofa while rubbing your legs together like a… READ THE REST
Don't let winter get you down. Save over $225 off this heated jacket before Thanksgiving.
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Whether you're ready or not, winter is here. But even in the dead of winter, we have deals you might be thankful for. This holiday season, we're releasing early Black Friday price… READ THE REST
Every camper needs to buy this powerful solar lantern, now over half off
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If you love to camp or embark on outdoor adventures, you know there is a list of essentials you always need to bring with you. Sleeping bag? Check. Water bottle? Check. Camping bag? Check.… READ THE REST