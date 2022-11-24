John Oliver deconstructs the Qatar World Cup debacle

If, like me, you're not a sports fan and you've only sort of half been paying attention to what's happening in Qatar for the World Cup, do yourself a favor and watch this 25 minute segment from John Oliver. He provides an excoriating overview of the corruption at FIFA, and a disturbing discussion of the human rights and labor rights violations that have been happening in Qatar, as they have exploited migrant workers to build and maintain all of the new stadiums that were necessary to host the World Cup. You'll be a lot more knowledgable (and irate!) about the situation after watching.