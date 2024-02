John Oliver went on Colbert's show to promote his own, bringing along a giant, cuddly FU to Disney.

Now that Mickey has entered the public domain in some limited forms, it'll be fun to see what people do with him! John Oliver is wasting new time; the new mascot for his show is Steamboat Willie.

I think the Church of Scientology is similarly litigious and more likely to sue him for the interview than Disney.