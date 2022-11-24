The Appreciation Effect is a social experiment to make people feel seen and valued

While you're being grateful this week, why not start an appreciation campaign for someone who could use some love and recognition? The Appreciation Effect is here to help. You pick a worthy recipient and a start date, and then recruit other people to write nice things about them. The Appreciation Effect will then release the notes to them (via email) as a daily feed. It's free, and starts with as few as seven appreciative notes. This social experiment was started during the pandemic by Drew Schrader and Douglas Tsoi "out of interest in people's health and well-being." They hope to "have one million people feel appreciated and seen for their gifts."

(Rusty's Electric Dreams)

Thanks, LeBrie!