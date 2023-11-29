The Pasinis provide fresh and funny perspectives on the cultures of the USA and Italy

I find this couple simply delightful. Meet the Alessio and Jessi Pasini, who are an Italian (Alessio) and American (Jessi) couple currently living in the United States. They post sweet and funny videos centered around their cultural differences and focused on Alessio's endearing reactions to various aspects of US American culture. On their YouTube page, they introduce themselves:

Ciao Ragazzi! We are Alessio and Jessi Pasini, an Italian + American couple living in the US. As an Italian husband, Alessio loves trying crazy foods and snacks from the United States, speaking with his hands, complaining about Americanized Italian food, and being adorably charming and loveable. As his American wife, Jessi enjoys trolling Alessio and filming every second of it. If you're new to our channel, we share funny videos about culture shocks, travel stories, delicious recipes, and relationships.

Here's Alessio's first trip to Buc-ee's, where he announces "This is a new world!" And here he is trying fried pimento cheese balls. His verdict: "I love this thing!" In this video, we see Alessio's reactions to various State Fair foods, like corn dogs ("Not bad!). And here he is trying Waffle House for the first time (spoiler alert: he pronounces the hash browns with ketchup "delicious!").

The couple also films content in Italy, where we get to learn about Italian food and culture from Alessio. This is what Italians eat for breakfast, and here's a taste test pitting two versions of delicious fried rice balls against each other—Catania's "Arancino" versus Palermo's "Arancina."

These videos just make me smile. Alessio's reactions to everything around him are so full of joy and wonder, and the genuine love and affection between Jessi and Alessio is incredibly heartwarming. For more of their videos, follow them on Facebook or TikTok.