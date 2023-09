Romantic life has its ups and downs, and this seems to hold true even if you're not even human.

You may be surprised to find out that ducks struggle with awkwardness and rejection, which has been documented in excruciating detail by TikToker Jay Kaizen. It's a true story rife with intrigue, tragedy and avian adultery, well worth the few minutes it takes to watch.

Still a better love story than Twilight.