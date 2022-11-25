Spider-Man is set to take on Eminem in a new comic

Even though they've always been somewhat niche, comics are no stranger to celebrity guest appearances. In the 70s, Spider-Man and Saturday Night Live's Not Ready for Prime Time Players joined forces on the pages of Marvel Team-Up.

And let's not forget Don Rickel's rather inexplicable appearance, which strangely takes place in the middle of Jack Kirby's Fourth World saga, in the pages of Superman's Pal: Jimmy Olsen.

Even though there have been a host of great celebrity guest spots in comics, few compare to Superman vs. Muhammad Ali. The sight of two of the biggest pop culture titans squaring off at the height of their popularity still resonates today. There really isn't a modern pairing of superhero and celebrity that could even come close to replicating the experience, but, bless their heart, Marvel is going to try.

The first issue of Amazing Spider-Man's upcoming relaunch will feature a variant cover where Spider-Man faces off against Eminem in a rap battle for some reason.