Los Angeles: The Affordable Holiday art sale is this Saturday, Dec. 3rd

Give the gift of art!

This Saturday, from 11 am to 4 pm, the 2nd Annual Affordable Holiday art sale is on in beautiful Los Feliz. A fantastic selection of works by some of my favorite artists, including the absurd whimsy of Lynn Freer-Turner, the visual poetry of Ed Rachles, and some stuff by Mark Fite, will be on display and priced to go!

I have been waiting to schedule time for a family portrait by Lynn. It will be the centerpiece of my living room and tie the room together.

The address is in the flyer below! Comedic legend Jim Turner will be tending bar. Don't miss this opportunity to give something really unique, made by some awesome folks.