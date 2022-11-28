Why is For a Few Dollars More so criminally underrated?

Anyone that's deeply enamored with the genre knows that almost every variant of the Western is awesome. From the classic Wayne and Ford films to modern incarnations like Hell or High Water, the Western genre rarely disappoints. However, there's just something special about Spaghetti Westerns. Whereas American Westerns in the late 60s and early 70s hadn't truly embraced the anti-hero, the Spaghetti Westerns from visionaries like Sergio Leone and Sergio Corbucci allowed their protagonists to be morally complex.

Whenever people tend to rank Leone's famous Dollars trilogy, arguably the most influential films in the Spaghetti Western genre, The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly or A Fistful of Dollars, usually get top billing. Rare is the soul that recognizes that Leone's best film from the Dollars trilogy is actually the second entry: For a Few Dollars More. In the video linked above, the YouTuber Matt Draper talks about the massively overlooked middle child of the Dollars trilogy.