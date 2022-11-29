Elon Musk feuds with Apple, teases possible Tesla phone

Everyone's favorite billionaire is complaining again! This time, Elon is calling out Apple for pulling ads from Twitter, singling them out as enemies of free speech despite a laundry list of other companies doing the same. He then went on a bit of a retweeting spree, endorsing a Fortnite parody of Apple's classic '1984' commercial and complaining about the fact that they take a cut from app sales to keep their storefront running.

You can't make this stuff up.

Maybe it's all just viral marketing for a potential Tesla Phone.

One can only hope it'll explode less often than his cars.