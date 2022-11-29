From Sub-Radio, the band that brought you "Stacy's Dad" and pop-punk Super Mario comes "Mr. Darkside," the Sith synth anthem we've all been waiting for:
If "Mr. Brightside" by the Killers was about Darth Vader
- darth vader
- mr brightside
- mr. brightside
- parodies
- parody
- parody songs
- Resting Sith Face
- sith
- the killers
