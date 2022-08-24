From Sub-Radio, the band who brought you the "Stacy's Dad" parody I posted a little while back (and who have also released plenty of original, non pop-culture-reference-y power-pop music as well).
Super Mario finally gets the epic pop-punk anthem he deserves
