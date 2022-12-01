Ang Lee's son is going to star as Bruce Lee in a new film

Bruce Lee's impact on pop culture is immeasurable. Similar to Muhammad Ali and Marilyn Monroe, Lee's celebrity has transcended generations and helped the late actor remain a household name decades after his death. Resultantly, countless movie studios have made innumerable attempts to cash in on Lee's legacy through biopics. Despite being a movie star, twice over, Lee's life story has never transitioned to films that smoothly. Every attempt to turn Lee's journey into a biopic has always fallen short of the Little Dragon's legacy.

According to Deadline, the son of iconic director Ang Lee—the director of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, and Hulk(2003)—Mason Lee has snagged the role of Bruce Lee in a new biopic from Sony's 3000 Pictures. As long as the movie is even slightly better than Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story, it'll be the best Bruce Lee biopic of all time.