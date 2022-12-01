Musk declares his tiff with Apple over, after Tim Cook gives him a campus tour

Twitter's owner had declared his recent blood match with Apple resolved. Apparently, Elon misunderstood all along, and Tim Cook's tour of Apple's impressive and shiny campus has cleared the air.
I assume the tour was free, and Elon can return to the vital work of trashing his new company.
Elon Musk said he had a "good conversation" with Apple chief executive Tim Cook and "resolved the misunderstanding" about his claim that Twitter could be removed from the App Store, just days after the world's richest man unleashed a tirade against the most valuable tech company.
In a tweet on Wednesday, Musk said that "Tim was clear that Apple never considered" potentially removing Twitter from the App Store, describing it as a "misunderstanding."
Musk, who bought Twitter for $44 billion last month, also thanked Cook for "taking me round Apple's beautiful HQ," and posted a video from Apple Park.
…
Apple declined to comment.