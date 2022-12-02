As his cars burst into flame, Musk still thinks people will trust his brain chips

Not well known for quality control or well-researched decision-making, Elon Musk insists Neuralink is just six months away from embedding a chip in a human brain. A lawsuit against Neuralink and UC Davis brought by the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine alleges the mistreatment of animals who purportedly suffered infections and died due to the use of unauthorized substances.

Perhaps Elon's implant will help him start winning at this game of Umpty Dimensional Chess his fanbois keep telling us he is playing.

