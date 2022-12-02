As his cars burst into flame, Musk still thinks people will trust his brain chips

Not well known for quality control or well-researched decision-making, Elon Musk insists Neuralink is just six months away from embedding a chip in a human brain. A lawsuit against Neuralink and UC Davis brought by the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine alleges the mistreatment of animals who purportedly suffered infections and died due to the use of unauthorized substances.
Perhaps Elon's implant will help him start winning at this game of Umpty Dimensional Chess his fanbois keep telling us he is playing.
Elon Musk said on Wednesday he expects a brain chip developed by his health tech company to begin human trials in the next six months.
During a presentation by Musk's company Neuralink, Musk gave updates on the company's wireless brain chip. In addition to forecasting clinical trials, Musk said he plans to get one of the chips himself.
…
The chip interface that targets motor cortex could be tested in humans as soon as six months, the company said.
The company does not have permission from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to sell the device, but Musk said on Wednesday that most of the FDA paperwork for approval to implant the device into a human being had been submitted.