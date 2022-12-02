Judge Sanctions Alan Dershowitz for "recklessly" filing "false, misleading, and unsupported" claims in Kari Lake's election lawsuit

In her frustration at not winning the Arizona governorship even though she is a privileged white woman, MAGA cultist Kari Lake hired a team of lawyers in an attempt to distort reality enough to put her in office. To make her wish come true, the webcam filter aficionado hired disgraced lawyer Alan Dershowitz to blast bloviating objections through the court system, but a federal judge sanctioned the perpetually aggrieved Trump-sycophant, saying that claims that the election was rigged were "false, misleading, and unsupported."

From Law and Crime:

The attorneys being sanctioned are not directly named in Thursday's order, but according to the court docket, Harvard Law School Prof. Alan Dershowitz is Lake's lead attorney in the matter. Also on her legal team are co-lead attorneys Andrew D. Parker, Jesse Hersch Kibort, and Joseph Alan Pull of Minneapolis. Further listed as a member of her legal team is attorney Kurt B. Olsen of Washington, D.C.

Parker, Olsen, and Dershowitz signed the original complaint, an amended complaint, and a opposition to a request for sanctions.

With the lawsuit dismissed, the judge addressed a request for sanctions on Thursdsay, Dec. 1. In a 30-page order, he wrote as follows:

The Court concludes that sanctions are warranted under Rule 11 and 28 U.S.C. § 1927. It finds that Plaintiffs made false, misleading, and unsupported factual assertions in their FAC and MPI and that their claims for relief did not have an adequate factual or legal basis grounded in a reasonable pre-filing inquiry, in violation of Rules 11(b)(2) and (b)(3). The Court further finds that Plaintiffs' counsel acted at least recklessly in unreasonably and vexatiously multiplying the proceedings by seeking a preliminary injunction based on Plaintiffs' frivolous claims, in violation of Section 1927.