MAGA cultists insist Elon wasn't making a Nazi salute

Riddle me this, reader: When is a Nazi salute not a Nazi salute? When Elon Musk is giving it, apparently. After Elon gave what outlets like the BBC have called a "gesture" at Trump's inauguration, comedian Walter Masterson took to the streets of DC to see what Trump's base thought of it – and, of course, they're just as rife with excuses in real life as they are online.

From flatly denying it even happened with the video right in front of them to writing it off as a symptom of Elon's autism, it was a showcase of "alternative facts" all around. When Elon is compared to someone intentionally doing it, it's hard to deny what exactly that oh-so-mysterious gesture no one can quite seem to put their finger on is – he's even doing the heart touch! At the end of the day, though, little things like "material reality" have never stopped the alt-right crowd before.

Previously:

• Elon Musk has turned Twitter into X: the Internet's Nazi bar

• Twitter loses World Bank ads over pro-Nazi content placement

• Elon admits ads ran against Nazi content, threatens to sue watchdog site that wrote about it