Masaki Fujihata and DJ Spooky in conversation at Japan House LA, on December 6, 2022

Our friends at Japan House Los Angeles are hosting a conversation with Masaki Fujihata and DJ Spooky on December 6, 2022. Tickets are free, but you need to reserve in advance and I'm sure the seats will fill up quickly!

Visionary Japanese media artist Masaki Fujihata and composer, multimedia artist and writer DJ Spooky — two of the world's most consistently innovative artist-thinkers — come together to discuss the power of art and of technology as a vehicle for storytelling in a contemporary world beset by history.

This talk will be moderated by Michael Emmerich, director of the Yanai Initiative for Globalizing Japanese Humanities, and the Executive Producer of the exhibition, BeHere / 1942: A New Lens on the Japanese American Incarceration exhibition, created by Masaki Fujihata, currently on view at the Japanese American National Museum (JANM).

BeHere / 1942 is one of the most extraordinary and poignant exhibitions presented here in Los Angeles marking the passage of eighty years since the U.S. government's mass incarceration of Japanese Americans during WWII. The exhibition brings carefully curated photographs from the National Archives and other collections together with video work and two cutting-edge augmented reality installations, one of which is unprecedented in its scale.

This program, presented in conjunction with the exhibition at JANM, is an opportunity for JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles to highlight the rich work of Japanese artist Masaki Fujihata and create a platform for the exchange of ideas surrounding the relationship between art and technology and how this relationship will come to influence the future of storytelling and our engagement with history. Join us for a wide-ranging conversation that takes the exhibition as its point of departure, but certainly doesn't end there.