This pocket-sized projector gives you a giant HD display anywhere you go

The WEMAX Go is the perfect portable projector for business and pleasure.

Projectors are a great way to add visual impact to presentations at work and a fun way to make movie nights at home more memorable. The only problem is that most of them are too big to use at work and home, so it can be hard to justify the expense.

But what if you had a projector that you could use for work and family movie nights? And what if that projector wasn't obscenely expensive?

Well, that's the idea behind the WEMAX Go Advanced, a powerful portable projector specifically designed to offer maximum flexibility.

What To Look For In A Portable Projector

Image via WEMAX

A projector is an indispensable tool for modern business. And just like other collaborative technology, projectors have come a long way. We're no longer limited to those bulky overhead things mounted to the ceiling designed for boring slide presentations. Today, you can get powerful HD projectors that produce vivid images, which means you can create visually striking presentations that captivate your audience. And the best part is, you can take them with you wherever you go, so you're no longer confined to the conference room.

Of course, in addition to image quality, there are other things you need to consider when getting a projector for business. And the single most important is ease of use. The last thing you want to worry about when you walk into a meeting is setting up and calibrating a complicated piece of technology. You need something that just works. That means getting a projector with automatic image calibration and easy connectivity.

After that, the next thing you want to consider is portability. You don't want to walk into a meeting with your arms full of cables and equipment. You also don't want to worry about finding a power source. So you need something compact, lightweight, and capable of running on battery power.

WEMAX Go Advanced

Image via WEMAX

Are you looking for the perfect portable projector to handle everything you do at work, plus the occasional family movie night? Take a look at the WEMAX Go Advanced.

The WEMAX Go Advanced is insanely portable. It measures one inch thick, weighs just 1.7 pounds, and has a built-in rechargeable battery that gives you 1.5 hours of playing time. And while it has all the standard ports you would want, like Type-C, HDMI, USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, it also has Blu-tooth and WIFI for wireless casting from any phone, tablet, or laptop.

But the thing about the WEMAX Go Advanced is the easy setup. This projector has advanced automated calibration technology like TOF autofocus, automatic keystone correction, and intelligent obstacle avoidance. Just turn the projector on, and it will do the rest.

As for image quality, the WEMAX Go Advanced offered 1080P HD images ranging from 40 to 120 inches. With a brightness rating of 600 ANSI, HDR10 color, and a 500:1 contrast ratio, you will get a crisp picture with vivid colors perfectly suitable for work and casual home use.

It's not easy to find a versatile portable projector with this many advanced features for less than $1000. However, the WEMAX Go Advanced starts at just $799. And right now, you can get an additional 35 percent off using the coupon code BF3FF. So don't wait around. Click here to order yours today.