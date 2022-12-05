Man gets barcode tattoo for contactless payment at check-outs

A fellow in Taiwan got a barcode tattooed on his forearm as a way to do contactless payment at store check-outs. It's apparently linked to a cashless payment app on his mobile device. Based on the video above, it does work—which says a lot about the skill of the tattoo artist—but I'd imagine as it fades/bleeds, it'll eventually stop being scannable. In any case, the devil now has his soul as this is quite clearly the Mark of the Beast as explained in the Book of Revelation.