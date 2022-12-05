A fellow in Taiwan got a barcode tattooed on his forearm as a way to do contactless payment at store check-outs. It's apparently linked to a cashless payment app on his mobile device. Based on the video above, it does work—which says a lot about the skill of the tattoo artist—but I'd imagine as it fades/bleeds, it'll eventually stop being scannable. In any case, the devil now has his soul as this is quite clearly the Mark of the Beast as explained in the Book of Revelation.
Man gets barcode tattoo for contactless payment at check-outs
