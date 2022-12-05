One man's quest to kill every NPC in Fallout 4

Beginning with the seminal Morrowind in 2002, Bethesda Softworks has established a reputation for creating vast, lively, reactive open worlds filled with interesting (if not necessarily intelligent) NPCs—and 2015's Fallout 4 is no exception, featuring a wide cast of colorful post-apocalyptic characters. But what if somebody wanted to claim the Commonwealth for themselves, and eliminate even the slightest potential chance of someone challenging their rule? Luckily, one gaming YouTuber has done just that, taking out every NPC in the game (and those added by its four expansions) in a long, hilarious journey.

War never changes, and neither do gamers.