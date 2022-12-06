Georgia MAGA candidate who complains of election fraud is accused of, er, election fraud

A 56-year-old talk show host and MAGA candidate (not to mention felon) running for Georgia State Senate has suitably complained that the 2020 election was stolen. But the only election crime he can actually point to is his own alleged voter fraud.

Brian K. Pritchard, who in 1996 pleaded guilty to two counts of forgery and one count of theft, hopes to fill the open seat of former representative David Ralston, who died on November 16. But the gentleman is now being accused of having illegally voted nine times in Pennsylvania while serving out his felony conviction.

From Raw Story:

According to the report, Pritchard who has used his platform to complain about election fraud, "allegedly voted illegally nine times while serving a felony sentence in a $33,000 forgery and theft case." "Pritchard pleaded guilty in 1996 to three felonies, including two counts of forgery and one count of theft by failure to make a required disposition of funds, according to court records from Allegheny County, Pennsylvania," the AJC is reporting before adding, "After Pritchard registered to vote in Georgia in 2008, he voted in nine elections before his felony probation sentence ended in 2011, according to the attorney general's office." The Journal-Constitution's Mark Niesse added, "Pritchard has said on his show that the 2020 presidential election was 'stolen,' though recounts, court cases and investigations have repeatedly debunked those claims. He has criticized Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Republican Attorney General Chris Carr for being 'complicit' in Democrat Joe Biden's victory in Georgia."

Of course, in true MAGA form, Pritchard hasn't yet addressed the allegations, but instead issued a statement befitting for any candidate running in Trump's party of bullies: "I will not be intimidated."